Minneapolis Chief: We Can’t Help ICE Because We Don’t Have Enough Cops to Deal with Crime

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said that one reason his department can’t help ICE is because “I do not have enough cops to deal with the actual crime that’s happening in our community.”

Host Laura Coates asked, “[Y]ou have said that your department is not going to help ICE carry out any raids. Now, critics, they argue that the raids will target dangerous criminals and that police protection could really save lives. But why do you stand firm in not assisting?”

O’Hara answered, “Well, for one, it’s against the law here in this city. But, two, on a more basic level, it’s my mission to deal with crime and violence. The immigration authorities do not respond to domestic violence. They do not respond to shootings and robberies. And I do not have enough cops to deal with the actual crime that’s happening in our community. So, it’s not our job. They’re not going to do our job for us. And, just, frankly, I think the effect on the community, the way this stuff is being carried out, is making people terrified. It’s — I’m concerned that people who may need help are going to be afraid to call 911.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett