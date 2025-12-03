MS NOW’s Wagner: ‘White House Is Embracing Ethnic Cleansing’

Wednesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” political pundit Alex Wagner said the Trump administration is “is embracing ethnic cleansing” with its immigration policies.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Child separation was such a scandal that it’s actually,I think, the only policy that Donald Trump himself reversed on in a first term. They’re doing that on such a scale across the country, from coast to coast, targeting so many communities, sweeping up American citizens. Very few of the people being rounded up are actually guilty of any crimes. I mean, there are some and that’s where the public support is but the vast majority of people that are deporting have committed the offense of being here illegally and some of them not even that.”

Wagner said, “Yeah, some of them are American citizens. I think it’s really important to contextualize this in the big picture, which is the White House is embracing ethnic cleansing. I mean, that is what is happening here. This is make America white again and it’s sort of by any means necessary. It’s under the auspices of immigration reform and getting the, you know, the garbage out but it’s really about targeting black and brown people and allowing white Afrikaners into the country. I mean, that’s literally those are the priorities of this administration, and they’ll find any way in which to do it, whether it is constitutional or not.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN