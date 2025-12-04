Dem MN Rep.: Idea Behind Separation Ordinances Is ‘Everyone Is Welcome in Minnesota, Particularly Those from Immigrant Communities’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Minnesota State Rep. Esther Agbaje (D) said that the idea behind the separation ordinances that are in place in Minneapolis and St. Paul governing the ability of local authorities to cooperate with ICE “is that everyone is welcome in Minnesota, particularly those from immigrant communities. We’re not going to turn our doors away from people.”

After host Blake Burman asked if local authorities in Minnesota should be helping ICE, Agbaje said, “So, we have separation ordinances in both Minneapolis and St. Paul. And so, both mayors have committed to upholding those separation ordinances.”

Burman then asked, “Would you call them sanctuary cities, or no?”

Agbaje answered, “We have separation ordinances. I think some people use that term sanctuary city, but the idea is that everyone is welcome in Minnesota, particularly those from immigrant communities. We’re not going to turn our doors away from people.”

