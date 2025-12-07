Clyburn: Michelle Obama Is ‘Correct’ — U.S. ‘Not Ready’ for Female President

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) said former first lady Michelle Obama was “correct” that the United States is “not ready” for a female president.

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let me ask you about the Democratic Party now. Former Vice President Harris has said sexism and racism played a major role in her defeat back in 2024. In remarks last month, former first lady Michelle Obama said something very interesting. I want to play it for you and get your reaction on the other side. Take a look.”

Last month, Obama said, “As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready. That’s why I’m, like, don’t even look at me about running because you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman.”

Welker said, “Congressman, do you think that America is ready to elect a woman president, or do you agree with the former first lady?”

Clyburn said, “Well, history is prologue, and I understand exactly what Kamala Harris has said. I had a very pleasant conversation with her last week. Michelle Obama is absolutely correct. If you look at the history, we demonstrated that we were not ready. These are incredible women who have run, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris, and we can’t afford to take the clock back. We’ve taken one, two and three steps forward and let’s not take two, three and four steps backwards, which is what we are doing in these elections. So just because it doesn’t seem that we are ready doesn’t mean we should stop the pursuit.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN