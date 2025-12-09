Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Does Not Take Women ‘Seriously’

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said the Republican Party was not taking women “seriously.”

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “It’s interesting your Republican colleague, Congresswoman Nancy Mace, says in a new opinion piece that Speaker Mike Johnson, and I’m quoting her now , ‘Is better than his predecessor. The frustrations of being a rank and file House Member are compounded as certain individuals or groups remain marginalized within the party, getting little say women will never be taken seriously until leadership decides to take us seriously.’ Speaker Johnson recently said he’s the, ‘biggest champion of women GOP lawmakers.’ Do you predict that some sort of women’s revolt in the Republican House conference could take place?”

Greene said, “I read her op ed and I thought it was masterfully written. And she’s right. And this is something that I’ve been speaking out against for for quite some time now. It is extremely frustrating. As a rank and file Republican member in our majority, our Republican majority that many of us women are not taken seriously in our legislation is not taken seriously.”

Host Pamela Brown asked, “Why do you think, then Johnson says he is the biggest champion of women? And do you think that there could be more defections, particularly a revolt, as Wolf said, among women in the GOP?”

Green said, “Well, you’re seeing it. I don’t know how he can speak out of one side of his mouth but his actions fully show the hypocrisy. Anna Paulina Luna, she has a discharge petition now on a bill that she fully believes in to change the way members of Congress are allowed to own stocks, and she has that in a discharge petition, can’t get the support from the Speaker to bring it to the floor for a vote. You’ve seen Elise Stefanik, she went to war with the Speaker just last week over an amendment she had that was extremely important. So you’re seeing Republican women lash out directly at the Speaker because he sidelines us and doesn’t take us seriously.”

