NPR’s Batrawy: Hamas Views Dislike of Israel Due to Strikes as ‘Win’ Despite Suffering, Loss of Popularity in Gaza

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” NPR International Correspondent Aya Batrawy discussed her interview with Hamas leadership member Bassem Naim and stated that, in Hamas’ view, “the world witnessed these Israeli attacks in Gaza and that it turned public opinion against Israel globally and in the U.S. And they call this a strategic, irreversible win, despite the very high cost” of people in Gaza suffering.

Co-host Scott Detrow asked, “[B]ig picture, you have this interview with Hamas leaders after two years of war. This is a war that began with the group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7. And two years later, Gaza is in ruins. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes. How are they viewing this military campaign?”

Batrawy responded, “Yes, Gaza has become unlivable, people are wounded, living in tents, winter is coming, families are still hungry, hospitals are decimated, and the group has lost a lot of popularity in Gaza because of this. But they say the world witnessed these Israeli attacks in Gaza and that it turned public opinion against Israel globally and in the U.S. And they call this a strategic, irreversible win, despite the very high cost.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett