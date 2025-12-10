ABC’s Hostin: Trump ‘Openly Embracing’ Language of ‘White Supremacy’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin said President Donald Trump was openly embracing the white supremacy language.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Can talk for a second about the blatant racism now. What’s in Somalia and Norway? Hello? Yeah. I mean, it’s so obvious that that is what it is. And he’s I even try to cover. Yeah, he doesn’t even try to cover it up anymore.”

Hostin said, “I think he did. He did try to cover it up because remember when there was reporting coming out of the White House that he had called Haiti an asshole country? He denied that. He said that he did not use that kind of language. And he tweeted about it and said that he did not say it. And, you know my husband’s father was from Haiti. And so the Haitian community, really was offended. I was offended, my family was offended. And I think everyone should be offended at the blatant xenophobia and racism that comes in the highest office in the United States and the misogyny. And so now he’s just openly embracing these words like garbage, like filth, like vermin. And where have we heard that language? We have heard that language in places, fascist places where white supremacy has taken over the country.”

She added, “He wants white immigrants. He wants a white Afrikaners.”

