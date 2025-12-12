Dem Rep. Boyle: It’s Not Dems’ Job to Fix Obamacare, GOP Cut It

On Thursday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) responded to arguments from Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD) that Democrats are the ones who passed Obamacare, and they should fix it by saying that Republicans cut Obamacare.

Host Ana Cabrera played audio of Harris saying, “The Democrats are the ones who actually put Obamacare in place, promised, … if you like your doctor, you can keep them, if you like your plan, you can keep them, and, oh, by the way, healthcare costs are going to go down $2,500 for the average family. They’re 0 for 3 on that. That’s not our — it’s not our responsibility to fix Obamacare. They broke it. They should fix it.”

Cabrera then asked, “He says, they broke it. They should fix it, talking about the Democratic Party, how do you respond to that?”

Boyle responded, “Well, Andy Harris is a very far-right member. And, as you mentioned, the head of the Freedom Caucus, he is vehemently opposed, as are a vast majority of Republicans, to any extension of these subsidies. Let’s not forget, almost every Republican voted for the biggest healthcare cuts in American history over the summer when they passed their big tax cut bill that mostly supported and benefited the top 1%. So, here’s what we’re looking at over the course of 2026, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO): 15 million Americans are slated to lose their health care due to the Obamacare cuts, as well as the Medicaid cuts, and Republicans have absolutely no plan to prevent it. In fact, they’re the ones who voted to cause it to happen.”

