Whoopi Goldberg: Trump’s Comments on Reiner’s Death Shameless, ‘Can You Get Any Lower?’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg said President Donald Trump’s comment’s about the death of filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner were shameless.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “I hate to put a downer on it and make it political, but President Trump texted yesterday and said a very —”

Goldberg said, “Don’t read it. Just tell them that it’s there.”

Hostin continued, “He talked about, Trump — that he died because of Trump derangement syndrome. I just don’t think that that’s something that we should be hearing about. I think we should be saddened by the gun violence that we’re seeing.”

Goldberg said, “If we could wrap our minds around the awfulness of these things, then we can open our hearts to all the people who have had to deal with this. All the women, all of the men, all of the people of color, all the Jews, all the folks who have had to deal with this struggle. I don’t understand the man in that White House because he talks so much about Charlie Kirk and caring, and suddenly this is what he puts out.”

She added, “Have you no shame? No shame at all? This is — can you get any lower? I don’t think so. And what do you have to say about what’s happened around the world? Where is our voice as Americans? Somebody has got to speak up for us when our hearts are breaking through all of this. Through Rob, what’s happened at Bondi Beach, what happened at Brown. And you don’t find the time to say, as Americans, we hate what’s happening. You ain’t my president, man.”

