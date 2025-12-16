Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘The Dam Is Breaking’ — Trump Is Losing Control of GOP

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said President Donald Trump was losing control over the Republican Party.

Greene said, “I’d like to point something out, Just last week, and I think the dam is breaking, many Republicans may not have called him out, but last week 13 Republicans voted with Democrats to overturn one of President Trump’s executive orders, which enabled him to fire federal workers. We also saw Indiana Republicans vote against redistricting. He didn’t call any of them traitors and call for primaries against them, but I would like to say that is a sign where you’re seeing Republicans, they’re entering the campaign phase for 2026, which is a large signal that lame duck season has begun and that Republicans will go in all in for themselves in order to save their own reelections.”

Host Kaitlan Collins said, “You think the dam is breaking in terms of the president’s iron grip of support when it comes to your party.”

Greene said, “Absolutely. Those 13 Republicans that voted to take down his executive order last week literally that same evening put on their tuxedos and their evening ball gowns and went to the White House Christmas party. That’s pretty bold.”

