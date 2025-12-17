Dem Rep. Crow: U.S. Involvement in a Land War in Venezuela ‘Complete Insanity’

Wednesday on CNN’s “News Central,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said it would be “complete insanity” for the Trump administration to begin a land war in Venezuela.

Host Brianna Keilar asked, “Does the objective here appear to be stopping drugs, or does it appear to be regime change to you?”

Crow said, “It appears to be the latter, right? This is not a drug operation and this is exactly why Congress needs to get involved now and recapture its power. This is a slippery slope. This does not end well. This escalation, the continued escalation against Venezuela is exactly how wars start and how conflicts spin out of control.”

Keilar asked, “As the president has talked about, U.S. involvement in land, is it clear to you what that would look like to you? U.S. involvement in a land war in Venezuela, how that would play out?”

Crow said, “Well, that would be complete insanity. We’ve spent the last 25 years, trillions of dollars, thousands of American lives, tens of thousands of Americans wounded with stress and invisible and visible scars of these battles, hundreds of thousands of people died around the world in these conflicts. And most of these conflicts ended poorly. Right? Terrorism is still alive and well. We pulled out of Afghanistan. We saw how poorly that went. Iraq did not go well. the United States needs to get out of the regime change business. Let me be clear about that. Now, we can assert pressure on Maduro, who is a brutal dictator and definitely needs to have pressure asserted on him. But regime change, this does not end well for the United States.”

