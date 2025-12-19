Dem Rep. Bera: ‘I Agree’ that ACA Subsidies ‘Just Go to Pay Off the Health Insurance Companies’, ‘Some Truth to That’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA) stated that he agrees with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) when Cassidy says that Obamacare subsidies “just go to pay off the health insurance companies. There’s some truth to that.”

Bera said, “[W]e’re talking about expanding the subsidies, but that should just be a temporary measure. That should buy us time to actually address the real costs of healthcare.”

He continued, “And I agree with Sen. Cassidy when he says those subsidies just go to pay off the health insurance companies. There’s some truth to that. So, we’ve got to fix the system. And if the president’s the one that can do it, use the force of his personality, I think Democrats should work with him on this.”

