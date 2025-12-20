Dem Rep. Amo: Visa Lottery Shouldn’t Be Scapegoat When Criminal Killed People ‘With Guns’ and That Should Be Focus

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Gabe Amo (D-RI) said that, in the wake of the Brown University shooting, the diversity visa lottery program “should not be scapegoated, because, at the end of the day, we had a criminal kill, with guns, and that is, frankly, something that we should not lose focus of. We are still an outlier in the world.”

Amo said, “I think faulting immigration as a whole is a bit of a red herring here. We know that the Trump administration has a very anti-immigration agenda, as we’ve seen through, even their cancellation of naturalization ceremonies and people who have gone through the process the right way not being able to make it across the finish line. I’m the son of two West African immigrants. Immigration has made our country strong. This particular program is something that should not be scapegoated, because, at the end of the day, we had a criminal kill, with guns, and that is, frankly, something that we should not lose focus of. We are still an outlier in the world. 70% of the mass shootings in the world happen in our country, and we need to solve for that.”

Amo also stated that security measures need to be fine-tuned.

