CNN’s, NYT’s Sanger: Trump Admin. Going After Ships with Sanctions Dating Back to Biden, Earlier

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” CNN Senior Political and National Security Analyst and New York Times White House and National Security Correspondent David Sanger is going after ships that are under sanction and “many of these sanctions go back to the Biden administration or earlier on these ships, because they carried Iranian oil, and they are picking them off.”

Sanger said, “They’ve done something that, I think, here, is very canny, which is to say they found ships that are under sanction, many of these sanctions go back to the Biden administration or earlier on these ships, because they carried Iranian oil, and they are picking them off. This is now the third one that is — that they have been looking at, and they’re doing so under the cover of these sanctions. The question is, is that the plan, in other words, to choke off the Venezuelan government and maybe, by extension, the Cuban government, which is dependent on a lot of this oil money, by grabbing these ships, or is that a prelude? And that’s the question we don’t know the answer to, because the administration won’t tell us what their real objectives are here.”

He added that it is legal for the U.S. to seize oil tankers under sanction, but the administration is trying to “rattle” Maduro into leaving.

