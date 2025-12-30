CNN’s Phillip: Shouldn’t Expect People to Talk to Shirley Because ‘Somali Community Is Under Attack’

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN NewsNight,” host Abby Phillip argued that it was reasonable for people in Nick Shirley’s video on fraud in Minnesota to avoid him because “the Somali community is under attack, is being threatened” every day.

Phillip said, “[Y]ou knock on the door of a daycare center, and you’re like, let me in, let me in, what do you expect people to do? In some of those cases, there were children in there. What do you want people to do in that situation, open the door and say, come on in, when they know that the Somali community is under attack, is being threatened every single day?”

Later, in the segment, Phillip said that there likely hasn’t been enough accountability for fraud in Minnesota.

