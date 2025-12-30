Dem Rep. Khanna: Every Person at DOJ Who Obstructs Justice on Epstein Files Can Be Prosecuted

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Source,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said everyone at the Department of Justice who obstructs justice by not releasing the Epstein files can be prosecuted by a future administration.

Host Elex Michaelson said, “So the DOJ has already blown past your deadline and hasn’t really given any word on when all the files will be released. Do you have a deadline for when there will be actual consequences for not following the law that you wrote?”

Khanna said, “Well, I’m less concerned about the timeline. I’m more concerned that they’re not releasing the key documents. I mean, if they were acting in good faith and putting out the survivor statements, putting out these prosecution memos, then they would have some leg to rest on. They could say, well, it’s a huge file, we’re taking time. The point is, this doesn’t take a lot of time. What I’m talking about to release, they’re just not releasing it. The consequence can be one of many. I mean, Massie and I are already talking about inherent contempt. That means after 30 days, Bondi would be personally liable financially every day. And it just takes the House to pass that. We’re thinking of intervening with the Southern District of New York to demand that they have a special master that actually reviews these documents. Of course, impeachment is also on the table. And then I just want to remind folks that every person at Justice who violates this law is guilty of obstruction of justice and a future administration could prosecute them.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN