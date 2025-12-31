Leavitt: Trump Will Revoke Citizenship of Somali Americans Convicted of Fraud

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the Trump administration was reviewing cases to denaturalize citizens who came to the country from Somalia who were convicted of fraud in Minnesota.

Leavitt said, “I want your audience to understand this is a top priority for the administration. The Department of Justice, as we speak, is continuing to execute search warrants and subpoenas. People will be in handcuffs as a result of the fraud that Governor Walz has allowed to occur for the for many, many years, the Department of Homeland Security is conducting door to door investigate on the ground at potential fraud sites. And they are also, of course, conducting continued deportations of illegal aliens in Minnesota’s communities. And we’re also not afraid to use naturalization. That’s a tool at the president and the secretary of state’s disposal, and it’s one this administration has previously used before. I know the Health and Human Services Department has also announced we are cutting off all childcare funding to the state of Minnesota. Until we get to the bottom of this fraud, the Department of Labor is investigating their unemployment insurance program.”

Host Griff Jenkins said, “Carolyn, just very quickly to clarify, you covered a lot there, but you mentioned that the naturalization House majority we have, Tom Emmer, a congressman from Minnesota, has called for all of the Somalis that are convicted of fraud to have their citizenship revoked. We know so far, according to Pam Bondi, that 98 of the people charged, 85 are of Somali descent. Is President Trump want those Somalis to have their citizenship revoked if convicted of fraud?”

Leavitt said, “Absolutely. And if something the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State is currently looking at right now, it’s something this administration has already done.”

