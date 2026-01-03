Moulton: We’re Setting Precedent You Can Kidnap Leaders You Don’t Like, ‘Backing Up’ Actions of Putin

On Saturday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “Velshi,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) said that the capture of Nicolas Maduro is “setting this precedent that, if you don’t like a leader, he can just be kidnapped.” And stated that “This is a very dangerous norm that he’s setting. He’s backing up the actions of dictators like Vladimir Putin, and not standing as a beacon of freedom, which is the role that the United States, of course, has traditionally played in world affairs.”

Moulton said, “President Trump says he’s the president of peace, he’s starting wars. In fact, we even heard that this war was delayed a few days because of whatever he’s doing in Nigeria. So, he says he’s the president of peace, but he’s starting wars. He says he’s going to focus on this hemisphere to make it stable. But all of his actions so far make it unstable and make us less trusted by leaders in the region.”

Moulton continued, “And now he’s setting this precedent that, if you don’t like a leader, he can just be kidnapped. Are we going to do that to Putin? Because he’s also under indictment. There are leaders all around the world who are under indictment. This is a very dangerous norm that he’s setting. He’s backing up the actions of dictators like Vladimir Putin, and not standing as a beacon of freedom, which is the role that the United States, of course, has traditionally played in world affairs.”

