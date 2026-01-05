Dem Rep. Dean: Maduro Should Be ‘Brought to Justice’, But Capturing Him Encourages Putin to Stay in Ukraine

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA) stated that “I have no love lost for Maduro, good riddance to him, may he be brought to justice.” But, also argued that, by capturing him, President Donald Trump “made himself lesser and smaller, because what signal did this send to Russia, to Putin? How do we talk about Putin getting out of Ukraine when we just took that action? What message did it send to China?”

Dean said, “I want to make sure I say that I have no love lost for Maduro, good riddance to him, may he be brought to justice. But the way the President has gone about this has been very chaotic — not the military piece, the military did a brilliant job — but the President literally dropped into a sovereign nation, executed on this warrant, pulled the leader out, with no plan for the next day.”

Later, she added, “I think, through this action, he just made himself lesser and smaller, because what signal did this send to Russia, to Putin? How do we talk about Putin getting out of Ukraine when we just took that action? What message did it send to China? So — and, sadly, we have a President who is shrinking, in terms of world influence, before our eyes. And Congress needs to get a handle on that. And we will.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett