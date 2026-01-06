Dem Sen. Kelly on if Troops Should’ve Disobeyed Orders on Maduro: ‘We Should Not Be in the Business of Regime Change’, Have ‘to Look at’ Constitutionality

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) responded to a question on whether U.S. troops should have disobeyed orders to participate in the mission to capture Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela by saying that “we should not be in the business of regime change.” And “I think we’ve got to look at the constitutionality of these actions.”

Co-host Steve Inskeep asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:15] “We’ve just got a few seconds, but I want to ask specifically about Nicolas Maduro. Should the Delta Force troops just said, nope, not doing it?”

Kelly answered, “Well, hey, so, we should not be in the business of regime change. Didn’t Donald Trump make that perfectly clear when he was running for president?”

Inskeep then cut in to ask, “But was this illegal, in your view?”

Kelly responded, “I think we’ve got to look at the constitutionality of these actions. In the case of Maduro, he’s a bad guy, and he should be prosecuted. And now the president’s supporting his handpicked successor, already, and says we run the country. We’re not running the country.”

