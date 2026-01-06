Jasmine Crockett: ‘Everything that This Administration Does Is Illegal’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), a Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate in Texas, said “everything that this administration does is illegal” while discussing President Donald Trump’s military actions in Venezuela.

Crockett said, “I mean, we’ve seen this play out before. I guess this is one of the reasons that some people don’t want us to know history is so that we are doomed to repeat it. And seemingly, that is what we are doing. Here’s the problem, the biggest problem that I have is that it was illegal. Everything that this administration does is illegal. And so I don’t know how you take the moral high ground when you are actually executing something in an unconstitutional way in the first place.”

She continued, “And so if you have what you need it, which he truly believes that I guess then you just would have went to Congress and gotten us involved. But instead, you know, we’re hearing leaks and reports that he talked to oil folk, but he didn’t talk to Congress. What what kind of sense does that make? Because the last time I checked, whether or not you can you control an oil company does not entitle you to decide whether or not the United States goes in. And when you look at the press conference that he held, he didn’t talk about democracy. Now, I know there are a lot of people that are talking about this as good for the Venezuelan people because Maduro was a bad guy, but that’s not why he did it. He has not cared about Venezuelans at all. Let me be clear about that part.”

Crockett said, “This idea that he is doing this for a great reason, he made it clear because it’s my understanding that when he went into that press conference, he said at least 20 times, oil, oil, oil, oil.”

