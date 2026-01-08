CNN’s Alvarez: Some Angles Look Like Driver ‘Not Necessarily Ramming’ ICE Agents, ‘Appears to Be a Bump’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN International’s “The Brief,” CNN Correspondent Priscilla Alvarez discussed the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by ICE officers and stated that “from some angles, it appears that she is just driving off and not necessarily ramming law enforcement officers. There appears to be a bump.”

She continued, “But, at the same time, sources I’ve been talking with say that, just by nature of this video, just looking at this video, it doesn’t appear to justify the deadly action that was taken by firing shots at her.”

