Portland Police Chief: Couple Shot by Border Patrol Are ‘Associated’ with Tren De Aragua

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day said that the two people shot by Border Patrol in the city on Thursday have an association with the Tren de Aragua gang, stating that after an investigation, “we were able to identify these two folks as being associated. That does not mean that they were responsible for the shooting. We do not have them as suspects, but there is an affiliation there” with the gang.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “So, you just confirmed that the people involved who were shot have some nexus with Tren de Aragua. Tell us more about that.”

Day responded, “Yeah, Jake, thanks for having me. So, in July of last year, we had a reported shooting here in the city. The victim self-identified as a Venezuelan immigrant. That victim expressed to us information around Tren de Aragua or TDA, which led to an investigation with some other regional agencies, and we were able to identify these two folks as being associated. That does not mean that they were responsible for the shooting. We do not have them as suspects, but there is an affiliation there, yes.”

