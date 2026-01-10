Ellison: Feds Helped with Fraud, But GOP in Minnesota Not Doing Enough to Help 

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison (D) stated that federal authorities did a good job working to crack down on fraud in the Feeding Our Future case, but Republicans in the state aren’t doing enough to help him.

In response to a question on comments on fraud he made earlier in the week, Ellison said, “Well, on the Feeding Our Future case, our office worked with the federal authorities, and that has led to mass numbers of convictions. What I was referring to is the fact that some of our state legislators were having a lot of hearings and things like that, but we couldn’t get them to help move bills that I believe, would curtail fraud in our state.”

He continued, “So it was really two different things that we were talking about right there. One had to do with the particular case of Feeding Our Future, where there was a lot of cooperation, and the other one had to do with some of our state legislators, who, I was arguing, were trying to use this as a political tool, as opposed to coming together to pass the more robust anti-fraud measures.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett