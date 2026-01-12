Gallego: ICE Shooting Was ‘Absolute Murder,’ Officer Should Be in Jail

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) said the incident involving an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shooting a protester in Minneapolis was “absolute murder.”

Gallego said, “At some point, whenever this administration is done, I hope the state of Minnesota will actually prosecute him for murder. It’s clear that man committed murder, and it’s clear that man has some level of issues that he feels he has to empty you know, his gun, a sideways into a woman that was no longer a threat, to him.

He continued, “The reason you see all these ICE agents acting the way they are, the Border Patrol, acting the way they are is because they know that there’s no accountability, they know that nobody from the Trump administration is going to hold them accountable. So they just do whatever they want. There’s a difference between our local police, who you know, I think people have a lot of complaints, but 99% of like local police are actually very well professional. They’re trusted. And it’s because they’re trained well. They don’t go through the hasty training that these guys went through. And number two, they know there’s a level accountability. They have to answer to the police chief. They have to answer to the local populace, and they have to answer to a city council. These guys know that, you know, Donald Trump, JD Vance and all these guys are going to make excuses for them even when they literally murder an American. They literally murdered an American. What happened that day was absolute murder. It was unjustified.”

Gallego added, “That ICE officer should be in jail.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN