Booker: Republicans Beginning to Realize Trump Is ‘Out of Control and Reckless’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Katy Tur Reports,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said more and more Republicans were realizing President Donald Trump is “out of control and reckless.”

Tur said, “There are some out there who are arguing that what we’re seeing on the streets across this country, especially over the last week in Minneapolis, justifies Democrats shutting down the government over withholding this funding from DHS. And unless reforms are initiated, unless new rules and requirements are put in place, would you feel comfortable shutting down the government over this issue?”

Booker said, “Look, I think the real problem we have in this country right now is a dysfunction in Congress. What we are starting to see are cracks in that. And what I mean is Democrats need Republicans to join with us in using our power of oversight, accountability, and checks and balances. And so I’m very happy to start seeing more and more Republicans, we have five on this War Powers resolution recently that are beginning to break with the president, saying that this president is out of control and reckless. He is cruel and corrupt.”

He added, “And so, whether it’s the War Powers Resolution that you’ve seen his recent attacks on the Fed doing something that we have never seen any president from any party do, is attacking the independence of that agency like he is using and misusing the powers of the Justice Department to investigate his political enemies. We have got to continue to build momentum in this country to stop Republicans from bending over backwards and doing whatever Donald Trump says. One party is not going to fix this patriot some good conscience who say this is unacceptable under any president have to begin to stand up. And I’m working across the aisle to try to pull more people back to sanity.”

