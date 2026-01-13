Suozzi: Immigration Policy Making Businesses ‘Hire People at Higher Wages’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “Cuomo,” Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY) stated that “the immigration policy, where we have a million and a half less people in the workforce right now, it’s causing more overtime and having to hire people at higher wages.” And that is one thing causing upward pressure on prices.

Suozzi stated, “We have to expand the affordability agenda beyond just health insurance. We have to look at the fact that interest rates are so high because we have so much debt in our country. We have to look at energy costs that are skyrocketing, because, for the first time, we have a super demand for energy because of the new data centers. We have to look at the tariffs that are causing grocery prices to go up.”

He continued, “We have to look at all the different factors, even the immigration policy, where we have a million and a half less people in the workforce right now, it’s causing more overtime and having to hire people at higher wages. These are all upward pressure[s] on people’s prices. So, we have to look at an entire affordability agenda, not just health insurance, but energy, housing, childcare, groceries. We have to look at all these things together.”

