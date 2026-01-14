Dem Rep. Morrison: Taking Funds from MN Is Bad, Might Be Shutdown Over ICE Funding, GOP Has to ‘Stand Up’ to Trump

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Rep. Kelly Morrison (D-MN) said that withholding money from Minnesota will hurt everyone in the state and if there’s a government shutdown over ICE funding is “up to congressional Republicans,” “at some point, have got to stand up to this President and say, this is too far.”

Morrison said, “The President is now escalating his threats against our entire state, withholding USDA funding, withholding SBA funding, and, now, with a nonspecific threat to withhold all federal funding to Minnesota. This is hurting — Republicans live in Minnesota, too. We are a state of Democrats, Independents, and Republicans. So, doing war with one state, to have our federal government practically go to war with one of these great united states flies in the face of everything that we should stand for in our country.”

Later, host Laura Coates asked, “Some Democrats on the Hill, they want to suspend funding. They want to make sure that that power of the purse is wielding a lot of influence until there are some pretty significant reforms. That could mean another government shutdown. Do you support that? What’s on the horizon?”

Morrison responded, “This is all going to be up to congressional Republicans, Laura. They — at some point, and I specifically call on my Republican colleagues from Minnesota — they, at some point, have got to stand up to this President and say, this is too far. Clearly, there need to be reforms in the way the Department of Homeland Security is conducting its immigration enforcement. I think it begins — there are some ideas, let’s start with unmasking these agents, let’s have them have proper identification. There needs to be so much more transparency.”

