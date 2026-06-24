Watch Live: Senate Hearing on Birthright Citizenship

The Senate Judiciary Subommittee on the Constitution holds a hearing examining the idea of birthright citizenship on Wednesday, June 24.
The hearing, titled “Protecting American Citizenship IV: America 250 and Reclaiming American Citizenship,” will examine the issue of birthright citizenship in the context of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of America.
The Supreme Court is expected to rule on birthright citizenship this week.
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