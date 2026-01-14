Klobuchar: Don’t Know a Lot About ICE Shooting, But It’s ‘Because We Are Inundated with These ICE Agents’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said that “the reports are just coming” on a shooting involving ICE, but the incident “doesn’t surprise me because we are inundated with these ICE agents.”

Klobuchar said, “Well, the reports are just coming, but I’ve talked to some people on the ground, people in Minnesota, and it appears that this involves ICE and there was a shooting of someone and then there also was injury to the ICE officer and then there was a melee, of course, in the streets. This doesn’t surprise me because we are inundated with these ICE agents.”

She continued, “We’re — people should stay away from that scene right now. But the other side of this, Lawrence, is that they have sent 3,000 ICE agents at the last count” and later stated that ICE is engaging in an “assault on our state.”

Klobuchar further urged people to avoid the scene and not to “take the bait when Donald Trump tweets out retribution.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett