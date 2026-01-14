St. Paul Mayor: Our Lawsuit Will Create Precedent to Keep Feds from Enforcing Law

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her acknowledged that the lawsuit against the federal government that the city has joined in with over ICE lacks a legal precedent because there isn’t a precedent for courts to prevent federal law enforcement from enforcing federal law because “Never in any other administration has any president had this type of overreach into local jurisdictions. And so, we will be that precedent-setting case.”

Her said that the lawsuit isn’t to keep agents from performing their legal duties.

Co-host Kate Bolduan then asked, “The question, though, Mayor, is what legal standard are you leaning on? The legal standard of — as we’ve seen it being called — an invasion in the state, there’s not really a legal standard of that. Is there any case or precedent where a judge is prohibiting a federal law enforcement agency from enforcing federal law in a state or city?”

Her answered, “Well, we have to think about it, right? This is [an] unprecedented time. There wouldn’t be any kind of case that exists already because this is the first this is happening. Never in any other administration has any president had this type of overreach into local jurisdictions. And so, we will be that precedent-setting case.”

