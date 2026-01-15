Maine Gov. Mills: Trump Has Taken a ‘Wrecking Ball to the Constitution’

Thursday on MS NOW’s “All In,” Gov. Janet Mills (D-ME) said President Donald Trump had taken a “wreaking ball to the Constitution.”

Mills said, “We have to prepare and assume that they’re sending some people in for some kind of operation in our cities. And I will tell them, as I said last night, if they plan to engage in provocative actions, if they plan to deprive people of civil rights, civil liberties on our streets, in our cities and towns, they’re not welcome here. Those tactics are not welcome here. We are a state that applies professional law enforcement. We know good law enforcement when we see it. We hold our law enforcement agents to strict training requirements and high professional standards. And I’ll tell you one thing. They don’t wear masks. They don’t have to wear masks to hide their identity. They don’t make arrests based on some quota from any higher up. That’s not good law enforcement. We don’t want to see happen here what’s happened in other cities. We don’t welcome it. We don’t want it.”

She added, “We stand for due process. This administration in Washington is taking has taken a wrecking ball not just to the White House, the East Wing and maybe the West Wing wrecking ball to the Constitution of the United States, a wrecking ball to our A rights. I happen to believe that the Constitution of the United States is something more than a suggestion box.”

