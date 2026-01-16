Fmr. D.C. Intel. Chief: There’s ‘Failure’ of Local Government in Minneapolis, Walz and Frey Need to Protect Public

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” Georgetown University faculty member and former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the Government of the District of Columbia Dr. Donell Harvin said there is a “failure” of local government in Minneapolis and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey need to protect their citizens by keeping them away from a federal facility in Minneapolis.

While discussing reporting from CNN Senior Crime and Justice Correspondent Shimon Prokupecz outside a federal facility in Minneapolis, Harvin said that there’s an issue because the federal officers aren’t trained in de-escalation and “state and locals are best trained to do this work. In fact, the National Guard is even trained better than the Customs and Border and ICE to do this type of what we call civil disturbance work. And so, the kind of madness that Shimon is showing is what happens when you have law enforcement that’s not fully trained to interact with the public.”

He continued, “Now, on the public’s end, this is really a failure, I think, of local government, right? If Tim Walz is listening, if the Mayor of Minneapolis is listening right now, he needs to protect his people, and the best way they can protect the public is to keep them away from this facility. This facility has a right to operate, people should not be sitting or laying down in front of this facility. It’s probably operating 24 hours, and it’s not safe for those people to be in front of that facility and blocking that facility.”

