MS NOW’s Tabet: Minnesotans Doing ‘Same Work That Renee Good Did When She Was Shot’ to Protect ‘Undocumented’

On Friday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” MS NOW Reporter Alex Tabet said that people in Minnesota have “been through so much,” but they “continue to drive around in their cars, whistles around their necks, doing the very same work that Renee Good did when she was shot and killed to try to keep their community members that are undocumented and the community members of color who are being racially profiled right now safe.”

Tabet said, “[T]hey say that the people of Minnesota are descendants of Vikings. I have to say, they are some of the toughest people I’ve ever seen. Tough, not just because they’re battling frigid, frostbite temperature to go to these protests, but also think about what they’ve been through in the last six weeks.”

He added, “This community has been through so much, and, yet, through it all, they continue hitting the streets to protest. And they continue to drive around in their cars, whistles around their necks, doing the very same work that Renee Good did when she was shot and killed to try to keep their community members that are undocumented and the community members of color who are being racially profiled right now safe.”

