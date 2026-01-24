Dem Rep. Walkinshaw: ICE Detainers Take Local Resources ‘Because ICE Hasn’t Gotten Around to Getting a Judicial Warrant’

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “On Balance,” Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-VA) said that ICE detainers are “asking local jails to spend their money to hold people because ICE hasn’t gotten around to getting a judicial warrant.” And “If someone’s a violent criminal, ICE should get a judicial warrant and they should show up and they should detain them.”

Host Leland Vittert said, “There [are] dozens, if not hundreds of cities across America and dozens of states in America that do not honor ICE detainers, okay. That is a sanctuary city. That does not take local law enforcement’s efforts to go enforce laws, that’s simply holding people in jail because ICE says, please hold them.”

Walkinshaw responded, “It’s asking local jails to spend their money to hold people because ICE hasn’t gotten around to getting a judicial warrant. Let them get a real warrant, let them get a judicial warrant.”

Vittert then asked, “So, you would rather have criminals released out onto the local streets than to honor the detainer and keep people in jail? Come on.”

Walkinshaw answered, “If someone’s a violent criminal, ICE should get a judicial warrant and they should show up and they should detain them. That’s what they should do.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett