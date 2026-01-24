DeSantis: Gavin Newsom Was Attempting to ‘Rally’ Foreign Leaders Against Trump While He Was on Foreign Soil

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) criticized his California counterpart, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA), for what he described as trying “rally” world leaders against President Donald Trump while in Davos.

According to the Florida governor, Newsom’s behavior was on brand with the problems currently plaguing California.

“[L]ook, you really encapsulated the governor of California very well in some of those clips,” he said. “He’s out there frolicking around in Davos basically attacking the president of the United States, urging foreign leaders to rally against him while he’s on foreign soil. And he’s — has a record where people are leaving the state. They’ve obviously had a lot of problems with homelessness. They’ve had a lot of problems with crime. But showing that picture of him with Alex Soros, I thought was very fitting because this governor has Soros California. It used to be the place everyone wanted to go. And now, they’re losing population and continue to do so because they have enacted those left-wing policies that have failed.”

Host Sean Hannity replied, “You know, it’s true. You know, it’s an amazing thing. And you first pointed this out to me, and then I started to notice it on my own when I’d be driving, and I see more California license plates in Florida. I’m shocked at the number of Californians, including Gavin’s own in-laws that I think donated to you. Am I right about that?”

DeSantis said, “Yeah, that’s right. I mean, so, you do have — it was not something that I ever saw as a kid growing up in Florida. Even my first year as governor, but as we got into the second year, COVID, some of those things, you started to see it. Now, at the time, Florida was a swing state, Sean. So, a lot of Republicans were freaked out by seeing California license plates because they’re thinking to themselves, is this Berkeley in Florida where they’re going to turn us blue? And it was actually the opposite. The people that were leaving across — you know, traveling across the entire continent picking up their lives were doing it because they had had enough of the failed policies. They had enough of being treated poorly by their state and local governments, and they viewed Florida as the refuge for freedom and sanity.”

“So, the people that have come from California, at least since I’ve been governor, have been overwhelmingly Republicans,” he added.

