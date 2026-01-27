Shapiro: MN Should Charge Agents with Voluntary Manslaughter for Pretti Shooting

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-PA) said Minnesota officials should charge the Border Patrol agents who fatally shot Alex Pretti with “voluntary manslaughter.”

Shapiro said, “I mean, this is not okay, what we’re seeing, and we need to stand up to it. I would also just state, and I base this only on publicly available video and information. I’ve seen. I do not have the background that General Ellison has in Minnesota, but based on what I saw of the killing of Mr. Pretti, I charge voluntary manslaughter in that case; I would charge obstruction of justice. And if the federal government was coordinating the effort to obstruct justice and to destroy the crime scene, I’d charge conspiracy. I mean, I think we have to be very serious about not only a state investigation, but to follow that where it leads and to bring charges even against federal officials, if they are warranted.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Well, that’s so interesting, because the whole frame around the rule of law is about sort of reaching for what we’ve lost. But what you’re asserting is that states should, sort of, do what they have the prerogatives to do and act out on their authorities.”

Shapiro said, “Absolutely. The 10th Amendment guarantees us those authorities. And despite what Vice President Vance has said, no one is above the law, and no one has been. I believe he referred to it as absolute immunity. However, he said it. I mean, he’s just wrong on the law.”

