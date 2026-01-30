Dem Rep. Castro: ‘ICE Should Be Disbanded’, It’s ‘Brutal’ Because It Was Founded During War on Terror

On Thursday’s broadcast of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) said that “ICE should be disbanded. I believe that it’s become an abusive organization.” And “ICE was created during the war on terror in the early 2000s, and that’s why you see these very intense and brutal crackdowns, because ICE starts with the assumption that everybody’s a criminal, and so we’re going to treat you like a criminal,” but he does believe there should be immigration enforcement.

Castro said, [relevant exchange begins around 4:20] “I believe that ICE should be disbanded. I believe that it’s become an abusive organization. And, don’t get me wrong, we still need to have immigration enforcement in the United States of America. I think we can all agree on that. But it shouldn’t look like this, and I don’t think it should be done by ICE.”

Co-host Ailsa Chang then asked, “Then who should it be done by?”

Castro responded, “I think that you’ve got to create a new organization, a new agency. And, remember, ICE was created during the war on terror in the early 2000s, and that’s why you see these very intense and brutal crackdowns, because ICE starts with the assumption that everybody’s a criminal, and so we’re going to treat you like a criminal, including a five-year-old boy with a backpack and a hat.”

