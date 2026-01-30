MS NOW’s Wallace: Trump ‘Has Lost Independents, He Has Lost Culture, He Has Lost Sports’

Friday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” host Nicolle Wallace claimed President Donald Trump and had lost independent voters, culture and sports.

Wallace said, “I think there’s something to what the rev is saying, that that sort of counters your argument that we’re in for a, you know, five, 10 year struggle in that Donald Trump, if he were convinced that it was a terrible, toxic brand, I could see him being convinced by, you know, Kid Rock or Mamdani who he thinks is a winner of all winners to abolish ICE.”

She added, “And I’m not saying what would sprout up in its place would necessarily be better, as long as Stephen Miller is around. But I think that these protests and the collapse of any — not only has culture collapsed in terms of the manosphere and Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis and all of the podcast bros. I mean, the only people standing with them right now are the Joker, who made the documentary, and Tim Cook, who wore a tux the day after Alex Pretti was killed. I mean, there are no sports figures at the White House this week. There are not a lot of statements on social media from business leaders backing up the mission of ICE. He has lost independents. He has lost culture. He has lost sports. And the public shows no signs of going inside to get out of the cold any time soon.”

