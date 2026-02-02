Dem Sen. Rosen: ICE ‘Thugs’ Running Through Our Streets — ‘They Are Not the Good Guys’

Monday on MS NOW’s “The Weeknight,” Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were acting like “thugs,” who she claimed were not the good guys.

Rosen said, “I don’t believe they’re de-escalating for a moment. And you’re absolutely right. The saying actions speak louder than words. It’s 100% true. They can say whatever they want, but that’s not what they’re doing. They have. And what they call ghost cars. They stop people middle of the street. They grab them out of the car. They leave the car running. I think in one case, they left a baby in the back of the car. Pets, dogs, purses, whatever. They’re running rampant through our streets, acting without impunity. And it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

She continued, “They are just thugs running through our streets. And we have to figure out what we can do to stop them. That’s why I’m calling for an investigation. And Tom Homan, it’s why I’ve called for the impeachment of Kristi Noem. And it’s why, if they don’t comply to some standards with us, we’re going to shut down Homeland Security in less than two weeks.”

Rosen added, “I can tell you that they are not the good guys in this case because every other law enforcement, state and local, what do they what are they trained in? Number one de-escalation. Number one. They wore body cams to protect themselves and protect the people that they’re working with.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN