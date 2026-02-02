House Dem Whip: Keeping ICE from Storming Churches, Probe of Good, Pretti ‘Murders’ Are Bottom Lines for Us on DHS Funds

On Monday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” House Minority Whip Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) said that requiring judicial warrants is a bottom line for Democrats on DHS funding “And removing masks, wearing ID badges, stop storming houses of worship and hospitals and schools. And we want real, independent investigations into the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.”

Co-host Michel Martin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 3:50] “So the judicial warrants [are] a bottom line for you and other Democrats?”

Clark answered, “Yes, of course it is. And removing masks, wearing ID badges, stop storming houses of worship and hospitals and schools. And we want real, independent investigations into the murders of Renee Good and Alex Pretti. We can’t even get the Republicans to agree that they shouldn’t be detaining and deporting American citizens.”

