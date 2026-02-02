Kasich Claims ‘Growing Numbers of Republicans’ Saying Enough to Trump Deportations

Monday on MS NOW’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) said a “growing numbers of Republicans” were saying enough to President Donald Trump’s mass deportation immigration policies.

Kasich said, “Think about these children. This PTSD is real. You get law enforcement, you know, like grabbing that kid and shipping them out. Think about what what how that affects his life later on. And by the way, in case we forget, Jesus himself was an immigrant. He left where he was in Bethlehem and he fled to Egypt. And ultimately, when the oppressive leader in Egypt died, the angel told Joseph he could take his family back. They did go back. Jesus was an immigrant. The interesting thing is, you would hope and not just the Christian community, the Jewish community, the Muslim community, all these communities of faith — I mean, they’re beginning, you saw what Pope Leo had to say about this and how how terrible this was. But when you have some sort of a goal or some fixated goal you have, you just go scoop people up? I would tell you this, Chris, I believe that the American people are speaking now.”

He added, “They’re really going to set the country on fire. They come from Minneapolis to Ohio. I’m hoping, I’m optimistic they will do this the right way. And in the meantime, it has to be leadership from all the state officials, including the Vice President of the United States and, of course, Mike DeWine and the faith community. But no violence. We can’t have violence. If we’re going to protest, if we have to, it has to be done orderly or other words, what will happen is politics will take over. The Republicans will side with one side and the Democrats won’t. And right now, the country overwhelmingly Democrat, Independent and growing numbers of Republicans say enough. That is not the America that we believe in.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN