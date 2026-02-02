Schweizer: Foreign Powers Attempting Conquest Through Mass Migration

Monday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast Breitbart News senior contributor and author of The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon, Peter Schweizer, discussed the motivations behind mass migration.

Schweizer said, “They are desperate to make sure that the majority of the American people don’t pay attention. I want to read to you yet another quote. This is from the head of the, Mexican News Agency. And this is what he said, which I think captures it perfectly. He says, ‘We are quietly carrying out the reconquest of our territories the U.S. took from us in 1848. The reconquest of the Aztec territory is silent. And the day the gringos realize this, their diabolical fundamentalism will become macabre.’ In other words, we don’t want them to really figure out what’s going on. This is a guy, by the way, who’s the head, literally like the Associated Press of Mexico’s. So they’re scared and they’re nervous.”

He added, “We in the United States have no idea how many birthright citizens are being minted every day, because we don’t track that data, which you heard in of itself is shocking. When you get a birth certificate in the United States, is is not list the nationality of the parents. And our federal government says we have no idea how many people are doing this. But the Chinese do. The Chinese government does, and Chinese research firms do. And those numbers are shocking. They say that over the last 13 years, every year, roughly 100,000 Chinese nationals have flown to the United States, given birth to a child in the U.S., got the birthright citizenship. And as soon as the baby was, you know, old and old enough and capable, they fly back to China where they are being raised and when they are 18 years old, even though they lived here for a week after they were born, they are U.S. citizens and they’re going to be able to vote. They’re going to be able to donate to political campaigns.”

Peter Schweizer’s The Invisible Coup: How American Elites and Foreign Powers Use Immigration as a Weapon is published by HarperCollins and is available to purchase now.

