Dem Rep. Smith: GOP’s in Trouble, Dems Had Effective Shutdown Message

On Monday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said that he thinks Republicans are in a bad position, and one reason is “the Democratic Party actually is messaging fairly effectively. Our leadership, during the government shutdown, I think, focused on healthcare, focused on what Trump was doing in a very effective way.”

Smith said, “I think Republicans are in trouble, and we’ve got a real opportunity in the elections coming up this year. Look, it becomes very clear, Donald Trump’s policies are doing great damage to this country, and the Republican Party is going along with every single one of them. Whether you’re talking about healthcare cuts, the tariffs, ICE terrorizing the people of Minneapolis and across the country, the president, gosh, doing things like shutting down the Kennedy Center and tearing down the White House, acting more like a monarch than a democratically elected president, all of that has made Trump incredibly unpopular, number one. Number two, people have rallied all across this country, millions of people have showed up to protest these policies.”

He continued, “And also, don’t look now, but the Democratic Party actually is messaging fairly effectively. Our leadership, during the government shutdown, I think, focused on healthcare, focused on what Trump was doing in a very effective way. Now, the elections are a long way away. We’ve got a lot of work to do. But, certainly, right now, the Republican Party is in deep trouble.”

