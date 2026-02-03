Exclusive — Comedian Jamie Kennedy: Hollywood Was Completely on Trump Train Before He Ran for President

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” comedian Jamie Kennedy discussed Hollywood.

Kennedy said, “All of Hollywood was completely on the Trump train until he said he’s running for president. And so, that’s when I started seeing how the hypocrisy really was exposed.”

