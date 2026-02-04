‘That’s a Choo Choo!’ Newsom Roasted for Posing in Front of Freight Train During ‘High-Speed Rail’ Event

On Wednesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

Marlow said, “That’s a choo-choo train. There’s nothing high-tech about that. This guy and this whole state has been promising us a high-speed rail for my entire life.”

The Alex Marlow Show, hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, broadcasts coast to coast on weekdays from noon to 1 p.m. Eastern on the Salem Radio Network stations. You can listen to the radio show online here. The show also airs at 9 p.m. Eastern on the Salem TV news channel. Marlow’s podcast, The Alex Marlow Show Presented by Breitbart News, is released weekdays at 9 p.m. Eastern. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo