Hennepin County Attorney: ‘Preposterous’ for Admin. to Ask for More Cooperation to End ICE Operation

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MS NOW’s “The Last Word,” Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said that Border Czar Tom Homan and the Trump administration are saying that “if you capitulate to our demands, that is when we will end this occupation, which, of course, is preposterous to say”, by urging cooperation from the state.

Moriarty said, “Homan had a press conference this morning, and, at the beginning of it, he said they were going to withdraw 700 of the agents. And by the way, that leaves 2,300 still here, if they actually are withdrawing those 700, because by the end of the press conference, he actually said the withdrawal of agents is dependent on the cooperation of the state. And one thing that I wrote down because it struck me was the community must end the resistance.”

She continued, “So, essentially, what Homan is saying and what this administration is saying is, we will withdraw our occupation of Minnesota if you stop exercising your First Amendment rights. In other words, if you capitulate to our demands, that is when we will end this occupation, which, of course, is preposterous to say. End the resistance, stop exercising your First Amendment rights.”

