Glaude: Trump Is a ‘Boil that Represents the Sickness’ in America

Monday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Princeton University professor and network contributor Eddie Glaude, Jr. called President Donald Trump a “boil that represents the sickness” in America while discussing the now-deleted social media post that included caricatures of Barack and Michelle Obama.

Glaude said, “We know that there’s counter programming even if it’s terrible. Even if it’s horrible, there’s counter-programming. And I’m not trying to be negative, you know. But what I’m trying to do is to understand and to remember that people voted for this guy twice, knowing who he was. And he’s an avatar. He is, in so many ways, a kind of boil that represents the sickness under the skin that hasn’t gone away. That hasn’t gone away. And you know, when you talked in the segment, and we’re probably going to get to it in the opening, about an apology. And I’m wondering I keep asking myself why are we wanting an apology that we know will be insincere? Because we want the illusion that we’re okay. And we know we’re not.

He added, “Because if he apologizes for it we still know he’s a racist. We just don’t want to feel like we’re racist. But we elected him twice. So part of what I’m thinking we’re still in the midst of it. This is category six it isn’t category five. This storm is huge.”

