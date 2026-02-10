Dem Rep. Goldman: ICE ‘Won’t Be Doxxed If You’re Following the Law’, Also ‘Judges Have Been Doxxed’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NPR’s “Morning Edition,” Rep. Dan Goldman (D-NY) discussed masks for ICE agents and said that “Judges have been doxxed repeatedly, Republicans don’t seem to care about that. And you won’t be doxxed if you’re following the law and you’re not outrageously violating the civil rights of Americans and immigrants.”

Co-host Michel Martin asked, [relevant exchange begins around 4:00] “[J]ust to the question of face masks, Republicans have said publicly that that’s a nonstarter for them. Have you heard anything, privately, that leads you to believe that there is negotiation on some of these other points?”

Goldman responded, “Other than that there’s no good rationale or basis for them to say it’s a nonstarter. Judges have been doxxed repeatedly, Republicans don’t seem to care about that. And you won’t be doxxed if you’re following the law and you’re not outrageously violating the civil rights of Americans and immigrants. So, this is not something that they can win in the court of public opinion, because, I think, A. Their statistics are completely inflated and made up. We haven’t seen any evidence of additional doxxing. But, moreover, that’s the point, is that you have to act within the law, not behind a mask.”

