Dem Rep. Julie Johnson: We Should Legislatively Deal With People Doxxing ICE Agents Who Are Like Gestapo

On Tuesday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Julie Johnson (D-TX) said, “I absolutely do not support people doxxing ICE agents and attacking people’s families. That’s inappropriate. And we should address that legislatively.” But also defended comparisons between ICE and the Gestapo by saying that “they are terrorizing people, and they are infringing upon people’s rights the same way that we’ve seen in other authoritarian regimes throughout history.”

Co-host Boris Sanchez asked, “The acting ICE director called out something you said in a recent interview this month. You referred to ICE actions as Gestapo raids, referencing Nazi Germany. He responded by saying that families of ICE personnel have been made to feel unsafe in their homes, adding that he himself knows this firsthand because his own family was targeted. Did hearing that change your thought process on the way that you’re referring to ICE tactics? What is your response to him?”

Johnson answered, “Well, I absolutely do not support people doxxing ICE agents and attacking people’s families. That’s inappropriate. And we should address that legislatively. No one should have to endure that, on any level. But having said that, what they’re doing is that we’ve seen example after example [after] example, the shooting of Alex Pretti is a classic one, and Renee Good, where people are having out-of-bounds authority, they are terrorizing people, and they are infringing upon people’s rights the same way that we’ve seen in other authoritarian regimes throughout history. And what we see is they’re failing to — and they’re failing to rein in their bad actors is a huge part of the problem. There’s no accountability there, and that is why people are feeling the way that they do.”

